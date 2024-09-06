GIFT a SubscriptionGift
APSRTC bags Prawaas 4.0 People’s Choice Award

Published - September 06, 2024 07:46 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bagged the ‘Prawaas 4.0 Red Bus People’s Choice’ award for the year 2024.

The recently-concluded three-day Prawaas 4.0 event organised by the Bus and Car Operators Confederation of India (BOCI) in Bengaluru attracted over 6,153 operators, 171 exhibitors, 106 speakers, 15 sessions and over 40,000 expo footfalls from across 28 States and eight Union Territories. The event was supported by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Ministry of Heavy Industries and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Addressing the senior officials and staff in his office on Friday, APSRTC’s Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said it was a matter of great pride that the organisation won this award for the second time in a row, and congratulated the staff.

APSRTC’s Executive Directors K.S. Brahmananda Reddy (Administration), Chandra Shekhar (Operations) and V. Sudhakar, Chief Engineer (IT) Nagendra Prasad, Chief Traffic Manager and staff from the IT Department were also present.

Published - September 06, 2024 07:46 pm IST

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

