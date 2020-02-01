APSRTC bags first prize for excellence in IT

AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has been adjudged the best in implementation of Information and Technology among 64 State Road Transport Corporations across the country.
APSRTC Executive Director (Administration) A. Koteswara Rao has received a cash prize of ₹10 lakh at an annual function organised by the Association of State Road Transport Undertakings (ASRTU) for “IT in Digitalisation Excellence.”
ASRTU has instituted several trophies in recognition of best performance and maximum improvement amongst its members in vital areas of conservation of resources – diesel and engine oil, tyre, vehicle productivity, operational cost and road safety. These awards are presented in the annual conference of STUs.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.