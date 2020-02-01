APSRTC bags first prize for excellence in IT

AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has been adjudged the best in implementation of Information and Technology among 64 State Road Transport Corporations across the country.

APSRTC Executive Director (Administration) A. Koteswara Rao has received a cash prize of ₹10 lakh at an annual function organised by the Association of State Road Transport Undertakings (ASRTU) for “IT in Digitalisation Excellence.”

ASRTU has instituted several trophies in recognition of best performance and maximum improvement amongst its members in vital areas of conservation of resources – diesel and engine oil, tyre, vehicle productivity, operational cost and road safety. These awards are presented in the annual conference of STUs.