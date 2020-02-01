Andhra Pradesh

APSRTC bags first prize for excellence in IT

more-in

ED (Administration) receives cash prize of ₹10 lakh

AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has been adjudged the best in implementation of Information and Technology among 64 State Road Transport Corporations across the country.

APSRTC Executive Director (Administration) A. Koteswara Rao has received a cash prize of ₹10 lakh at an annual function organised by the Association of State Road Transport Undertakings (ASRTU) for “IT in Digitalisation Excellence.”

ASRTU has instituted several trophies in recognition of best performance and maximum improvement amongst its members in vital areas of conservation of resources – diesel and engine oil, tyre, vehicle productivity, operational cost and road safety. These awards are presented in the annual conference of STUs.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 1, 2020 12:12:40 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/apsrtc-bags-first-prize-for-excellence-in-it/article30706557.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY