APSRTC bags award for its digital initiatives

Published - September 27, 2024 06:29 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has bagged an award in recognition of its efforts to leverage digital technologies to transform customer engagement, business operations and operating models to compete and thrive in the new digital economy.

The Corporation’s Chief Engineer (IT) V. Sudhakar received the award presented at the “Governance Now PSU IT Awards’ ceremony held in Delhi.

State Transport Minister M. Ramprasad Reddy expressed happiness over the achievement and said it was in recognition of the series of measures adopted by the public transport carrier for paperless transactions. The APSRTC had introduced paperless and cashless transactions by developing an app for the purpose. It had also been issuing digital tickets and had put in place bus tracking system to enable people know the exact location and timing of the bus services, he said.

