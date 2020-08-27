APSPHC staff get COVID insurance cover

Director-General of Police D. Gautam Sawang on Thursday handed over COVID insurance policies to the employees of AP State Police Housing Corporation.
At a programme organised in Mangalagiri, Mr. Sawang said that insurance policies would take care of the financial burden during the pandemic. While lauding the initiative of P.V. Sunil Kumar, Additional DG, AP CID, and MD of APSPHC, Mr. Sawang said that the insurance by Star Health would give coverage upto ₹5 lakh that includes 14 days of hospitalisation.
Mr. Sunil Kumar said that the welfare of the employees of the Police Housing Corporation has always been a top priority ever since he took charge in 2018. The corporation paid the top-up of the various insurance policies, extended all social security benefits even to the outsourcing staff.
Earlier, the DGP launched an ambulance donated by State Bank of India. Deputy General Manager, SBI, Ravi Mohan Saxena said the ambulance that costs ₹20 lakh was fitted with all emergency equipment.
