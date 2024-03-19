ADVERTISEMENT

APSPF DG for stepping up security at airports, High Court and Secretariat

March 19, 2024 05:28 am | Updated 05:28 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

At a review meeting, Dr. Trivikram Varma discussed on security in wake of the increased movements of VIPs, and directed the officers to take all measures to prevent any untoward incidents.

The Hindu Bureau

Image used for representative purpose only | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Andhra Pradesh Special Protection Force (APSPF) Director-General C.M. Trivikram Varma has directed the SPF officers to step up security at airports and other secured places.

He instructed APSPF Inspector-General, B.V. Rami Reddy, Zonal Commandants K.N. Rao, M. Shankar Rao and D.K.S. Raju to step up vigil at the Secretariat, Andhra Pradesh High Court, AP Genco Stations and other places.

He distributed sports kits to the commandants and other officers on the occasion at the APSPF office in Vijayawada.

Stating that the government had allotted land for APSPF office-cum-training centre at Veduru Pavuluru village, Gannavaram mandal, in Krishna district, the DG asked the zonal commands of Tirupati, Rajahmundry and Vijayawada to hold discussions with the Revenue officers for allotting land for APSPF zonal offices.

