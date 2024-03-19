GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

APSPF DG for stepping up security at airports, High Court and Secretariat

At a review meeting, Dr. Trivikram Varma discussed on security in wake of the increased movements of VIPs, and directed the officers to take all measures to prevent any untoward incidents.

March 19, 2024 05:28 am | Updated 05:28 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Image used for representative purpose only

Image used for representative purpose only | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Andhra Pradesh Special Protection Force (APSPF) Director-General C.M. Trivikram Varma has directed the SPF officers to step up security at airports and other secured places.

He instructed APSPF Inspector-General, B.V. Rami Reddy, Zonal Commandants K.N. Rao, M. Shankar Rao and D.K.S. Raju to step up vigil at the Secretariat, Andhra Pradesh High Court, AP Genco Stations and other places.

At a review meeting, Dr. Trivikram Varma discussed on security in wake of the increased movements of VIPs, and directed the officers to take all measures to prevent any untoward incidents.

He distributed sports kits to the commandants and other officers on the occasion at the APSPF office in Vijayawada.

Stating that the government had allotted land for APSPF office-cum-training centre at Veduru Pavuluru village, Gannavaram mandal, in Krishna district, the DG asked the zonal commands of Tirupati, Rajahmundry and Vijayawada to hold discussions with the Revenue officers for allotting land for APSPF zonal offices.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.