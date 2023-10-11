APSPDCL to install 116 new sub-stations

October 11, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL) has announced that it will install 116 new sub-stations across the Rayalaseema districts under in order to ensure supply of quality power.

Addressing the media at the Southern Discom’s corporate office here on Wednesday, Chairman and Managing Director K. Santhosha Rao said that service connections to the agricultural sector would be issued on demand, unlike in the past when they were released according to annual quota. “We have released 2.34 lakh agricultural service connections during 2019-2023 and only 7,129 connections are pending as on today,” he said.

About 3,900 feeders have been separated under the Government’s Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), which when completed by 2026 as per the deadline, would facilitate supply of uninterrupted three-phase power even in villages. The centre provides 60% of the cost as a grant, while the Discoms will have to meet the remaining 40%.

Additionally, the Discom has proposed it’s plan of electrical transformers replacement to the Centre — to procure star-rated transformers as part of the modernisation exercise which will improve operational efficiency by cutting technical losses by 20-25%. “The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has fixed the age of electrical transformers at 25 years, after which they undergo core saturation, develop damage in winding insulation and witness a fall in oil quality, thus causing transmission losses”, Mr. Rao explained.