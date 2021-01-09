APSPDCL to ensure no load shedding in summer

Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL) has initiated measures to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the coming summer months.

At a review meeting on Friday with the officials of Chittoor, Kadapa, Anantapur, Nellore and Kurnool districts falling under its purview, APSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director H. Haranath Rao asked the engineers to prepare estimates on the projected rise in power consumption during the peak summer.

The government departments have to pay dues of ₹5,682 crore, while the discom could collect only ₹659 crore so far. Mr. Rao told the officials to collect the dues for the last three months from all government offices without fail.

The discom is devising a plan to identify the feeders causing higher transmission losses and replace them as part of achieving the larger goal of saving power.

Directors P. Kaladhar Rao, V.N. Babu, Executive Director T. Vanaja, Chief General Managers N.V.S. Subba Raju, T. Hanumat Prasad and R.N. Prasad Reddy took part in the meeting.