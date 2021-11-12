APSPDCL sets up control rooms in rain-prone districts

Tirupati

12 November 2021 00:07 IST

Following incessant rain in several districts, the Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL) has set up control rooms in five districts coming under its purview.

Company’s Chairman and Managing Director H. Haranatha Rao issued a high alert notice to the field staff in Chittoor, Kadapa, Nellore, Anantapur and Kurnool districts, asking them to watch out for exigencies pertaining to disruption of power service, uprooting of electric poles, snapping of live wires and so on.

In a teleconference with the Superintending Engineers, Executive Engineers and Senior Accounts Officers of the respective circles (districts), he asked them to make available drilling equipment and walkie talkie sets to the field staff.

People can contact the following mobile numbers in case of power related emergencies: Chittoor 94408 17412, Kadapa 94408 17440, Kurnool 73826 14308, Anantapuram 94910 67446, Nellore 94408 17468.

Mr. Rao appealed to the public to stay away from power utilities such as electric poles, transformers and sub-stations during high velocity winds and incessant rain.