APSPDCL installs State’s first HT, LT smart meters for government sector

Updated - August 19, 2024 09:07 pm IST

Published - August 19, 2024 09:06 pm IST - TIRUPATI

HT category smart meter installed at the APSPDCL’s corporate office in Tirupati, while the meter under LT category installed at Mandal Educational Officer’s office in Railway Kodur of Annamayya district

The Hindu Bureau

State’s first smart meter for the government sector (LT category) installed by APSPDCL at the Mandal Educational Officer’s office in Railway Kodur of Annamayya district.

Tirupati-based Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL) became the first among the three Discoms to install the State’s first smart meter in the High Tension (HT) and Low Tension (LT) categories.

The HT category smart meter was installed at the APSPDCL’s corporate office here, thereby, the service provider becoming its own first customer. Similarly, the meter under the LT category was installed at the Mandal Educational Officer’s (MEO) office in Railway Kodur of Annamayya district recently.

“Both the meters are working well and their performance is up to our satisfaction,” said APSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director K. Santhosh Rao. In tune with the State government’s commitment, the Discom is geared up to install smart meters in all the government offices, he added.

Installation of smart meters will help the consumer know the consumption pattern beforehand, use it judiciously and avoid wastage.

