ADVERTISEMENT

APSPDCL cautions public against online electricity bill payment scams in Nellore

Published - July 31, 2024 07:44 pm IST - NELLORE

Fraudsters send fake messages with unpaid bills and links to consumers seeking immediate payment and threaten power disconnection if the reported dues are not paid, say officials

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Ltd (APSPDCL) on Wednesday cautioned the public against online scammers trying to loot money from consumers in the name of pending electricity bill payments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nellore Superintending Engineer V. Vijayan said that these scammers send fake messages with forged unpaid bills and links to consumers seeking immediate payments, and threaten power disconnection if the reported dues are not paid.

As the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has restricted electricity bill payments through UPI payment gateways from July 1, consumers are now unable to pay bills via PhonePe, Paytm and Google Pay. Citing this as a reason for the failure of bill payments, scammers dupe users to send money to their personal accounts.

“People afraid of power cuts will click on the fake links and pay the said money. Through that link, cybercriminals get access to the user’s account. Such messages have been rampant in Nellore lately,” informed Mr. Vijayan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Advising people to exercise caution, he further said: “In case of any doubts, people should report to the respective offices before opening unauthorised links. If an SMS says that the power connection will be cut, it is necessary to contact the Electricity Department staff and verify the facts.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US