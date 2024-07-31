GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

APSPDCL cautions public against online electricity bill payment scams in Nellore

Fraudsters send fake messages with unpaid bills and links to consumers seeking immediate payment and threaten power disconnection if the reported dues are not paid, say officials

Published - July 31, 2024 07:44 pm IST - NELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Ltd (APSPDCL) on Wednesday cautioned the public against online scammers trying to loot money from consumers in the name of pending electricity bill payments.

Nellore Superintending Engineer V. Vijayan said that these scammers send fake messages with forged unpaid bills and links to consumers seeking immediate payments, and threaten power disconnection if the reported dues are not paid.

As the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has restricted electricity bill payments through UPI payment gateways from July 1, consumers are now unable to pay bills via PhonePe, Paytm and Google Pay. Citing this as a reason for the failure of bill payments, scammers dupe users to send money to their personal accounts.

“People afraid of power cuts will click on the fake links and pay the said money. Through that link, cybercriminals get access to the user’s account. Such messages have been rampant in Nellore lately,” informed Mr. Vijayan.

Advising people to exercise caution, he further said: “In case of any doubts, people should report to the respective offices before opening unauthorised links. If an SMS says that the power connection will be cut, it is necessary to contact the Electricity Department staff and verify the facts.”

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / cyber crime / fraud / Nellore

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.