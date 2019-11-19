APSP office made financial HoD for police dept.

The State government on Monday declared the office of Andhra Pradesh Special Police (APSP) in Mangalagiri as the Head of the Department for the purpose of financial transactions.

A government order to this effect has been issued by Principal Secretary to Govt. (Home) K.R.M. Kishore Kumar considering the proposal by the Director-General of Police D. Gautam Sawang.

As per the GO, the DGP informed the government that having APSP as the financial Head of the Department would enable IGP, APSP, to re-appropriate budget requirements of each battalions in short time without waiting for the Chief Office orders.

The move will not only mitigate the problems but also relieve the Chief Office to a great extent in matters related to budget.