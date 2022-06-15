APSP head constable, two others held for misbehaving with woman

The Tirupati Urban police have arrested a head constable working with the APSP 9th battalion, and two others, on charges of misbehaving with a married woman in an inebriated condition on Wednesday.

According to Tirupati East police, the head constable, Chaitanya Kumar (42), a fake media person B. Giri Babu (28) and a private photographer Durgaprasad (21) had allegedly created a ruckus after beating up one Shravan Kumar near a medical shop. When his wife came to his rescue, they allegedly tried to molest her. When she raised an alarm, the three were thrashed by the passing public, but the trio managed to escape”, said Deputy Superintendent of Police T. Muralikrishna.

Reacting to the videos of the incident going viral on social media, Superintendent of Police P. Parameswara Reddy directed the East division police to arrest the culprits, while extending a warning that those resorting to such heinous acts would have to face action.