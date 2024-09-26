GIFT a SubscriptionGift
APSLSA to conduct ‘Insurance Lok Adalat’ from Oct. 1 to 7 for Budameru flood victims

Applicants can call 9705919125 to clear their doubts, says APSLSA member secretary

Published - September 26, 2024 12:58 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
AP State Legal Services Authority member-secretary M. Babitha explaining the week-day Insurance Lok Adalat, to be held in Vijayawada from October 1, at a press conference on Wednesday.

Andhra Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) will organise ‘Insurance Lok Adalat’ from October 1 to 7 to deal with the insurance claims of the vehicles damaged in the recent Budameru floods.

As per the directions of A.P. High Court Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and APSLSA Executive Chairman Justice G. Narendar, ‘Insurance Lok Adalat’ will be conducted at the Courts Complex in Vijayawada to settle the insurance claims of the flood victims, said APSLSA member-secretary M. Babitha.

Speaking to newsmen here on Wednesday, Ms. Babitha said a few people died in the floods and houses, domestic appliances, vehicles and other properties were damaged by the flood waters.

APSLSA held a meeting with autorickshaw drivers, automobile body shops and garages associations at its office on Wednesday. The leaders assured to repair the damaged vehicles immediately.

APSLSA deputy secretary and administrative officer H. Amara Rangeswara Rao appealed to the vehicle owners to make use of the programme.

Applicants (flood victims) can call the national toll-free number 15100 and get free legal aid, if they have any doubts on insurance claims, vehicle repairs and other related issues. For further information, flood victims can call on the number 9705919125, Ms. Babitha said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police K. Venkateswara Rao and officers of APSLSA were present in the press conference.

