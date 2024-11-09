 />
APSLSA Executive Chairman distributes hearing aids to needy children in Amaravati

Published - November 09, 2024 08:03 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
A.P. State Legal Services Authority Executive Chairman G. Narendar distributing hearing aids to needy children, in Amaravati on Saturday.

A.P. State Legal Services Authority Executive Chairman G. Narendar distributing hearing aids to needy children, in Amaravati on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Andhra Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) Executive Chairman Justice G. Narendra distributed hearing aids to needy children, at a programme organised in Amaravati on Saturday. The programme was organised on behalf of Sri Gurudeva Charitable Trust of Mangalampalem in Vizianagaram district.

In another programme held in Warangal, Telangana High Court judges Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Maushami Bhattacharya handed over hearing aid kits to needy children.

According to a media release, the founder-president of the trust, Raparthi Jagadish Babu, thanked the legal services authorities of both States for taking up the charitable activity. He said that the trust would distribute hearing aids and artificial limbs through special camps to be organised by legal services authorities of north Andhra region very soon.

