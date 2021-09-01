APSHRC office inaugurated in Kurnool

KURNOOL

01 September 2021 15:13 IST

The Commission will function online on all days except one day every week when one of the three members of the panel will give an in-person interview to the appealing public with relation to human rights violations

The Andhra Pradesh State Human Rights Commission Chairman Justice Mandhata Seetharama Murthy inaugurated the commission office in the State Guest House here on Wednesday. In the view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Commission will function online on all days except one day when one of the three members of the panel will give an in-person interview to the appealing public with relation to human rights violations, said Justice Seetharama Murthy.

There will separate chambers for the Chairman, commission member Dande Subramanyam, chamber of the non-judicial member Gochipata Srinivas Rao, and Lokayukta Justice P. Lakshmana Reddy’s chamber, which was inaugurated a couple of days ago.

The Chairperson thanked District Collector P. Koteswara Rao for making arrangements for setting up the office in Kurnool. “A permanent establishment will be set up once the COVID-19 scenario improves. We will start functioning from office once the scenario improves and until then only one person will be present in office for one day in a week,” he said.

Joint Collectors Ram Sundar Reddy and Srinivasulu participated in the programme along with Zilla Parishad CEO Venkatasubbaiah.