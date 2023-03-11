APSHRC Chairman meets Governor

March 11, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST

Andhra Pradesh State Human Rights Commission (APSHRC) Chairperson Justice Mandhata Seetharama Murti called on Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, at Raj Bhavan here on Saturday.

Justice Murti, along with the Commission Member (Judicial) Dande Subramanyam, and Member (Non-Judicial) Dr. G. Srinivasa Rao, met the Governor.

The APSHRC Chairperson presented a copy of the book titled ‘Combating Corruption in India – Role of Anti-Corruption Agencies’, written by Dr. Srinivasa Rao.

Principal Secretary to Governor Anil Kumar Singhal, and other officers were present.