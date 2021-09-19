Andhra Pradesh

APSFL will expand services: Goutham Reddy

Andhra Pradesh State FiberNet Limited (APFSL) Chairman P. Goutham Reddy said that the State government is committed to strengthen the APFSL and make all efforts to expand its services. He was addressing a press conference at APFSL office in Andhra University, here on Saturday.

Mr. Goutham Reddy said that the APFSL internet connections were provided to 1,000 Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBK) and they would be providing the services to all Jagananna Housing colonies also. Apart from it, about 4,800 villages in the State would receive internet connectivity, he said. The main motto of the APFSL is to have villages with internet connectivity, Mr. Goutham Reddy said.


