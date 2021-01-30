APSFL mulling to expand services, says chairman

VISAKHAPATNAM

30 January 2021 23:20 IST

‘Aiming to increase connections to 70 lakh in next two years’

Andhra Pradesh State FiberNet Limited (APSFL) is mulling to expand its services, said Chairman P. Goutham Reddy at a press conference here on Saturday.

“We currently have around 10 lakh connections in the State, and are aiming to increase them to 50 lakh to 70 lakh in the next couple of years by providing good service to customers,” he said.

Mr. Goutham Reddy visited Visakhapatnam for the first time after taking charge as Chairman of APFSL. Revealing future plans, he said that APSFL is also likely to get a new building in the city.

“APSFL is currently operating from the first floor of the Andhra University counselling centre building near Platinum Jubilee Guest House on the Andhra University campus. As a single floor is not sufficient, we have sought access to the ground floor of the building also,” he said.

“APSFL is likely to get a two-acre plot of land near Bheemili. A building with world-class infrastructure will be developed if everything goes well,” he told reporters.

Mr. Gowtham Reddy said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is given top priority to the Internet. “Internet has become an essential part of our life. In a recent meeting, Mr. Jagan asked us to ensure that Internet reaches not just mandal headquarters, but every street of a village through APFSL,” he said.

The Chairman added that APSFL is working with a dedicated team of engineers to ensure high network quality. APSFL does not have any competition with private operators. We are good with our own brand. APFSL is providing good service to customers in the State and with the use of advanced technology, complaints are also being resolved quickly, he said.

“APFSL is also in talks with Google to strengthen its network by increasing its speed, bandwidth and to provide much better services to customers,” he said, adding that that there are a number of packages that suits every purse.