APSECM former CEO Chandrasekhara Reddy appointed senior advisor of EESL

July 12, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a joint venture of the Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) under the Ministry of Power, appointed Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (AP-SECM) former CEO A. Chandrasekhara Reddy as its senior advisor on matters related to business development and government affairs.

Mr. Chandrasekhara Reddy retired from the post of SECM CEO on May 31 after serving the State government in various capacities for more than three decades.

He thanked Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Energy Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy and Special Chief Secretary (energy) K. Vijayanand for extending their cooperation during his stint as the SECM CEO.

ADVERTISEMENT

At EESL, Mr. Chandrasekhara Reddy is tasked with developing business opportunities in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Puducherry, Lakshadweep and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

During his tenure as the CEO of SECM, Andhra Pradesh won national awards five times, including the prestigious National Energy Conservation Award for the best performance in energy savings, which he received from the President of India.

He played an instrumental role in the identification of more than 30 energy efficiency investment projects in Andhra Pradesh worth about ₹412 crore, according to a press release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.