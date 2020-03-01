APSEB engineers call for speedy completion of pending projects

The APSEB Assistant Executive Engineers’ Association (AAEEA) has appealed to Energy Secretary N. Srikant to take steps for completing the construction of the 800 MW units at Dr. Narla Tatarao Thermal Power Station (NTTPS) and Sri Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Thermal Power Station (SDSTPS), and the 12 x 80 MW Polavaram hydro electric project at the earliest.

‘Unnecessary expenditure’

The association has also suggested that the A.P. New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation (NREDCAP), the A.P. Solar Power Corporation Limited (APSPCL), and the A.P. Tribal Power Company Limited (AP-TRIPCO) be merged with the AP-Genco and the State Energy Conservation Mission with the AP-Transco to curtail unnecessary expenditure by entrusting the works to the chief engineers.

In a letter to Mr. Srikant, AAEEA president N. Vamsi Srinivas and general secretary N. Lakshmana Rao stated that the government should give up the proposed sale of the Rayalaseema Thermal Power Plant (RTPP) to the NTPC by expressing willingness to run the plant (RTPP) in line with the NTPC model.

They opposed the handing over of operations and maintenance services at the SDSTPS to private players on the ground that the AP-Genco was running it efficiently with the lowest man-to-MW ratio of 0.18 in the country.

Loss to Transco

The AAEEA further said that the ‘three substations per zone’ proposal was a huge loss to the AP-Transco, and that the practice of holding monthly technical meetings with the APSEB Executive Engineers’ Association and AAEEA in the run-up to A.P. Power Coordination Committee meetings should be restored.

The AAEEA office-bearers sought action to sort out various HRD issues such as bifurcation of employees between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana power utilities, recruitments, senior-junior conflict in assistant executive engineer and assistant engineer promotions, EPF and GPF etc.