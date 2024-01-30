GIFT a SubscriptionGift
APSDRI lodges FIR against TDP MLA Yeluri Sambasiva Rao

January 30, 2024 09:45 am | Updated 09:45 am IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

Following the search operations conducted in the office of Nova AgriTech Ltd in Guntur a couple of days back, Andhra Pradesh State Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (APSDRI) Special Commissioner filed a police complaint. 

The APSDRI officers informed on Monday that, “An FIR was registered under sections 123 (1) The Representation of the People Act, 1951 (RPA 1951), 171-E read with 120B IPC, 155(2) CrPC, with the permission of the concerned court. In this case Yeluri Sambasiva Rao, TDP MLA, Parchur Assembly Constituency and others were accused persons.”

The FIR was registered under the crime number 36/2024 in Inkollu Police Station limits in Bapatla district. 

Along with Mr. Sambasiva Rao, the case registered against Pullela Ajay Babu, Appa Rao, Baji Babu, Sai Ganesh and some others for allegedly bribing voters to cast their votes in favour of Mr. Sambasiva Rao, who was a contesting candidate of TDP in Parchur constituency and won in 2019 Assembly General Elections.

