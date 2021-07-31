APSDRF performs mock drill on life saving skills

Women team will be formed soon, says DGP

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Response Force (APSDRF) personnel, who completed training with the Indian Rescue Academy, performed a mock drill on life saving skills in Krishna river here on Friday.

The SDRF demonstrated various life saving techniques on the bank of the river and in the swirling waters, at Punnami Ghat.

Director-General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang, who attended the programme, praised the SDRF personnel, who saved many lives during natural calamities, drowning and disasters in the last few years. APSDRF Additional Director-General Sankha Brata Bagchi and AP State Disaster Response and Fire Services Director General Madireddy Pratap explained the activities of the force to the DGP.

“About 540 personnel were specially trained. The APSDRF, AP Police and the AP State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) will be in the forefront in serving the people,” the DGP said.

Mr. Sawang appreciated the SDRF officers and the staff who performed a mock operation on saving the lives of the tourists, who drowned in a boat mishap in the river and the rope rescue operation.

“APSDRF is having six teams in the State. We are planning to start a women force soon to take up rescue operations during emergencies,” the DGP said. Later, he went round the stalls in which the SDRF displayed the latest equipment.