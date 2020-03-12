APSDMA issues heatwave advisory

Keeping in view the gradual increase in day temperatures and anticipating heatwave conditions this summer, the district administration has released an advisory for citizens on how to prepare for the summer, here on Wednesday.

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) appealed to citizens to take additional precautions while venturing out during the day.

Officials advised the public, especially children and senior citizens, to not venture out in the day time, especially between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. They appealed to citizens to wear caps or cover their head with a handkerchief while going out.

The APSDMA also advised the public to wear white cotton shirts and carry water bottles or ORS, glucose, or buttermilk packets as a precautionary measure. It was also suggested to drink water/lemon water/coconut water instead of soft drinks.

APSDMA officials added that if a person suffers from vomiting, headache and other health issues, they should be immediately taken to the nearest Primary Health Centre (PHC).