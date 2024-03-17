March 17, 2024 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

AP State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) has directed the officials concerned to provide drinking water, ORS packets and other facilities at the 10th Class examination centres as temperatures are rising in the State.

The Commission said the teachers and school management should not pressure the children for ranks and grades.

SCPCR Chairman Kesali Appa Rao has appealed to the parents and teachers to create a conducive atmosphere for the students to appear for the examinations.

“The Education Department officials should arrange medical camps equipped with medicines, first-aid kits, and paramedical staff and ensure drinking water supply at all the examination centres,” Mr. Appa Rao said.

He said in a Sunday release that the APSRTC should arrange proper transportation, and the AP Transco should ensure uninterrupted power supply to the 10th Class examination centres.

The Commission Chairman said that students are requested to reach the centres in advance and write the exams well without stress.