APSCPCR chairman inspects child care institution, holds inquiries with inmates about facilities

February 13, 2023 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) Chairman K. Appa Rao on Monday appealed to officers and NGOs to strive to end child labour.

“Officers of Education, Labour, Revenue and other departments should conduct searches at shops, restaurants, mechanics’ sheds and factories to prevent child and bonded labour,” Mr. Appa Rao said.

He, along with the officers, inspected Chiguru Children’s Home on Krishna River bund in Guntur district and other homes in Vijayawada on Monday.

Speaking to media later, he said that many children engaged in industrial units, aqua processing units, houses, restaurants and other establishments as labourers and bonded labourers were losing their childhood and education.

“Officials should keep vigil at bus and railway stations to check trafficking of children from Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal and other States,” Mr. Appa Rao said.

The CCIs should take measures for the safety of their inmates, provide quality food and take care of the health of children, he said.