APSCHE to reward institutions with top grades

P. Sujatha Varma VIJAYAWADA
August 17, 2022 18:42 IST

The Quality Assurance Cell (QAC) of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is mentoring higher educational institutions for securing good grades in the assessment and accreditation by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and good rankings in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) of the Union Ministry of Education.

As part of the orientation, the QAC conducted competitions to promote innovation and start-up culture among the student community across the State. In this regard, the universities and colleges that have secured ‘A’ grade and above in the assessment and accreditation by NAAC, and institutions that have secured less than 100 in the national rankings under NIRF, and students who stood first in the start-up competitions held by the Higher Education Council, would be given awards.

In a statement on Wednesday, Secretary, APSCHE B. Sudheer Prem Kumar, said the awards would be given at a function, scheduled to be held at Andhra Loyola College on Thursday.

