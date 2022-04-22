APSCHE to present excellence awards to students

Awardees to be selected through quiz contest

Awardees to be selected through quiz contest

As part of its efforts to scale up the efficiency levels among students, the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will organise “APSCHE Excellence Awards 2022” a State-wide quiz competition for students pursuing higher education.

In a statement on Friday, the Council Secretary B. Sudheer Prem Kumar said the top four teams would get cash prizes of ₹1 lakh, ₹60,000, ₹30,000 and ₹10,000. The participants would be selected in three phases. Students will have to submit their applications along with a reference letter on the APSCHE website. The selected applications would be screened by a screening committee constituted by the Council and 15 nominations would be shortlisted per award.

The short-listed students will have to give a presentation (online/in person). This will be followed by an interview or a personality test (online/in person) before the jury.

The application forms, available from 10 a.m. on April 23 and will close by 11.59 on May 7, can be submitted on https://apsche.ap.gov.in/excellence_award.php. A detailed notification can be downloaded from https://apsche.ap.gov.in/Pdf/apschexellenceawards2022.pdf.

Students can write to activities@apsche.org to clarify doubts with regard to the event.