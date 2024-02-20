APSCHE to present Excellence Awards 2024, conduct quiz championship

February 20, 2024 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will present ‘State-level Excellence Awards-2024’ and conduct ‘Quiz Championship 2024’ for the third year in a row.

Under the excellence awards, students will be given prizes in four categories—Community Service Award (CSA), Best Student of the Year Award (BSYA), Influential Student Award (ISA) and Student Innovation Award (SIA).

The first three awards will have three winners who will be given prize money of ₹1 lakh, ₹75,000 and ₹50,000 for the top three students respectively. The Student Innovation Award (SIA) has three sub-categories—Innovative Start-up Prototype, Ideation and Innovation, and Student Best Business Idea. Only one student or a team will be awarded under each sub-category. A prize of ₹1 lakh would be given to the winners of Innovative Start-up Prototype, ₹75,000 to Ideation and Innovation and ₹50,000 for Student Best Business Idea.

Selection process

Each student can apply for one award only and the participant should be aged below 24 years. The selection process comprises three rounds. In the first one, students will submit applications along with evidence and a reference letter on the APSCHE website. An external scrutiny committee will scrutinise the applications and select 12 candidates per award in the second round. In the final round, the jury will evaluate the 12 candidates for each award and declare the winners.

Students can apply online by visiting the website https://apsche.ap.gov.in/excellence award.php and applications can be submitted from 10 a.m. on February 20 to 10 p.m. on March 15, 2024.

To download the detailed notification, students can visit https://apsche.ap.gov.in/Pdf/apschexce;;emceawards2024.pdf.

In the quiz competition, prizes of ₹1 lakh, ₹75,000 and ₹50,000 will be given to the top three teams respectively. The event will be held in four stages—elimination round, qualifying round, semi-finals and finals.

An online examination will be conducted in the elimination round, while the qualifying round will be conducted at JNTU-Kakinada, Andhra Loyola College and Rayalaseema University. The semi-finals and the grand finale would be conducted by the APSCHE.

Students can submit their applications from 10 a.m. on February 20 till 10 p.m. on March 5. To apply online, visit https://apsche.ap.gov.in/quiz.php and to download the notification, visit https://apsche.gov.in.Pdf/apschequizchampionship2024.pdf

