APSCHE to organise quiz championship

In a first of its kind initiative, the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will conduct a State-wide quiz competition “APSCHE Quiz Championship-2022” for students of higher educational institutions, on April 20, 21 and 22.

The top four winning teams will get cash prizes of ₹1 lakh, ₹60,000, ₹30,000 and ₹10,000 respectively.

In a statement on Friday, Council Secretary B. Sudheer Prem Kumar said each institution could send only one team and each team should consist of two students. The event would be conducted in five stages — elimination, qualifiers, quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals.

All interested participants will write an online exam in the “elimination” round and 40 teams from across the State would be selected for the ‘qualifiers’ round. The next four rounds (Qualifiers, Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals and Finals) would be conducted physically at Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur on April 20, 21 and 22. The Council would make arrangements for boarding and lodging for all participants, he said.

The online application forms would be available on https://apsche.ap.gov.in/quiz.php from 10 a.m. on March 26 and will close by 11.59 p.m. on April 4.

To download the notification, students can visit https://apsche.ap.gov.in/Pdf/apschequizchampionship2022.pdf. Students could write their queries to activities@apsche.org