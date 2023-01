January 21, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is organising a mega job fair at Andhra University in Visakhapatnam on February 4 and 5.

In a statement on Saturday, the council Secretary Y. Nazeer Ahammed said representatives of around 80 IT and other allied companies will attend the event. Students who have completed their degree course or will compete it in 2023 can register names on the website https://bit.ly/APSCHE JobFair.