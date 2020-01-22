APSCHE to hold workshops to improve quality of education

Realising the need to improve the quality of higher education and help colleges and universities achieve accreditation by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council, the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) plans to organise workshops in all districts across the State.

As part of the decision, the council, in association with Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU), will organise a workshop on ‘Quality assurance and role of IQAC in promoting quality and preparation for NAAC accreditation’, at the Prof. L. Venugopal seminar hall of ANU on Thursday.

Council chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy, ANU Vice-Chancellor P. Rajasekhar, Prof. G. Appa Rao from IIT Madras and ANU Registrar K. Rosiah will participate in the event.

At a press conference on Wednesday, council vice-chairman K. Rama Mohana Rao said all kinds of support would be given to colleges to raise their standards and aim for NAAC accreditation within a year.

Interactive meet

On the same day (Thursday), the council will organise an interactive meet on ‘Higher education quality skills and opportunities’ with students, parents, faculty members, college managements and citizens, in the Assembly hall of the AC College in Guntur.

The event will take place at 3 p.m. Retired professor from University of Hyderabad and former Vice-Chancellor of Yogi Vemana University A. Ramachandra Reddy and Prof. G. Appa Rao from IIT Madras, will participate in it.