APSCHE to conduct Quiz Championship-2023

January 12, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Encouraged by good response to the first round of the Quiz Championship organised last year, the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is gearing up to conduct a State-wide Quiz Championship-2023. The top three teams will receive cash prizes of ₹1 lakh, ₹75,000 and ₹50,000 respectively.

A statement issued by the Council on Thursday said the event would be conducted in six stages — Elimination, Prelimnary, Qualifiers, Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals and Finals. An online test would be conducted for the elimination round for all participants. Thereafter, the region-wise Prelimnary, Qualifiers and Quarter-Finals rounds will be conducted at Andhra University (AU), Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) and Yogi Vemana University (YVU), while the semi-finals would be conducted by the APSCHE.

Participants from the districts of Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Kakinada, East Godavari and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema would be covered by the Andhra University.

The event at Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) would cover Eluru, West Godavari, NTR, Krishna, Palnadu, Guntur, Prakasam and Bapatla districts while the quiz round conducted at Yogi Vemana University would cover the districts of Nellore, Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, Sri Satya Sai, YSR Kadapa, Annamayya, Tirupati and Chittoor.

Forty teams from each university region would be selected for the Preliminary, Qualifiers and Quarter-Finals rounds and four teams from each university region would be selected for the semi-finals and finals, to be conducted by the council. Boarding and lodging to the participants would be provided by the respective universities and APSCHE.

The applications would be made available from 10 a.m. on January 13 and will close by 11.59 p.m. on January 31. Online applications can be submitted by using the link https://apsche.ap.gov.in/Pdf/apschequizchampionship2023.pdf. Enquiries for details of the quiz programme can be made by writing to activities@apsche.org.