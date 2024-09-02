APSCHE sets in motion process to create academic bank of credits for issue of APAAR ID cards

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has set in motion the process of creating Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) to facilitate issuance of Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR) ID cards to students. This card will serve as an education ecosystem registry.

Established in July, 2021 as a digital repository for academic credits obtained by students from the Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs), the ABC will enable institutions grant Degrees based in this centralised database of digitally authenticated credit records.

“Andhra Pradesh is in the second place in the country in onboarding the HEIs to the ABC platform,” said incharge Chairman of APSCHE K. Ramamohana Rao.

Speaking to The Hindu, he said December 31, 2024, being the last date to complete the process, a detailed action plan comprising conduct of workshops, creation of APAARD IDs and uploading of academic credits to ABC for all students in the State from the year 2020 is scrupulously being followed, in strict adherence to the directions given by the Centre.

In a workshop conducted recently, the Council invited representatives of all the universities who were given insights into the modalities for implementation of the ABC/APAAR IDs, Digilocker and Integrated University Management System by resource persons from the Digilocker.

The Ministry of Education launched the APAAR ID card as per the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 to create unique ID numbers for students across the country.

Seamless transfer

Also seen as ‘One Nation One Student ID Card’ initiative, the new ID system will be beneficial for all students as their complete academic data, such as rewards, degrees, scholarships, and other credits, will be transferred digitally to this repository. Students can accumulate and store their academic accomplishments, facilitating seamless transition between institutions for pursuit of further education.

“The new facility to digitally store, manage, and access all academic credits, including degrees, diplomas, certificates, training details, and co-curricular accomplishments will make lives easy for students. This ID will function as a digital identity for the student in the realm of education,” explained Mr. Rama Mohana Rao.

ERP systems

The universities are being encouraged to either adopt the Government of India’s Samarth Enterprises Resource Planning (ERP) under the National Mission of Education in Information and Communication Technology Scheme (NMEICT) or integrate the Learning Management System (LMS) solutions with ABC platform for seamless credit deposit in real time.

“When completed, the new facility will enable the stakeholders track student progress and academic records, thus bringing accountability and transparency in education. It will also help combat fraud and make a student’s transfer process from one institution to the other smoother,” said Mr. Rama Mohan Rao.