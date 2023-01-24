ADVERTISEMENT

APSCHE ropes in NIIT Foundation to coach underprivileged students

January 24, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NIIT Foundation, New Delhi, on Tuesday to further the goal of community transformation and strengthen the community engagement in the State.

The MoU will facilitate a positive impact on the under-privileged sections of the State through educational initiatives of the NIIT Foundation.

As part of the partnership, the NIIT Foundation will offer foundational and employability courses to students of the State and the APSCHE will facilitate conduct of the courses in the colleges across the State.

The partnership deal was signed by Chief Operations Officer (COO) of NIIT Foundation Charu Kapoor and APSCHE Secretary Y. Nazeer Ahammed in the presence of the Council Chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy, Vice-Chairman K. Rama Mohana Rao, Regional Manager, Operations and Delivery at NIIT Foundation Tharun Sharma and General Manager, Head of Operations and Technology Amar Gupta.

