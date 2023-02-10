APSCHE reschedules quiz championship date to February 20

February 10, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has postponed the preliminary online examination for students participating in the ‘APSCHE State-wide Quiz Championship 2023’ from February 11 (Saturday) to February 20 (Monday).

In a statement on Friday, council Secretary Y. Nazeer Ahammed said the online test had to be changed as the date overlapped with the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) scheduled on the same date (February 11).

“We have received several requests from the students seeking postponement of the online test for quiz championship. We have considered their plea and pushed the date back to February 20,” he said, informing that the online test would be conducted from 12.45 p.m. to 1.15 p.m.

“A mock exam will be conducted on February 17, and the all students participating in the event should attempt it without fail,” he emphasised.

The APSCHE has received applications from 1,556 teams, comprising 3,112 students for the championship.

Prof. Ahammed said the guidelines and instructions regarding the online exam would be shared by February 13 (Monday). Students can have their queries answered by sending them to: activities@apsche.org.