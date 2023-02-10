HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

APSCHE reschedules quiz championship date to February 20

The online test initially slated for February 11 had to be changed as the date overlapped with the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, says official

February 10, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has postponed the preliminary online examination for students participating in the ‘APSCHE State-wide Quiz Championship 2023’ from February 11 (Saturday) to February 20 (Monday).

In a statement on Friday, council Secretary Y. Nazeer Ahammed said the online test had to be changed as the date overlapped with the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) scheduled on the same date (February 11).

“We have received several requests from the students seeking postponement of the online test for quiz championship. We have considered their plea and pushed the date back to February 20,” he said, informing that the online test would be conducted from 12.45 p.m. to 1.15 p.m.

“A mock exam will be conducted on February 17, and the all students participating in the event should attempt it without fail,” he emphasised.

The APSCHE has received applications from 1,556 teams, comprising 3,112 students for the championship.

Prof. Ahammed said the guidelines and instructions regarding the online exam would be shared by February 13 (Monday). Students can have their queries answered by sending them to: activities@apsche.org.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / entrance examination

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.