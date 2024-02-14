APSCHE releases schedule of Common Entrance Tests in Andhra Pradesh

February 14, 2024 08:28 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on February 14 (Wednesday) released the schedule of various Common Entrance Tests (CETs) for admission into professional and non-professional courses for the year 2024.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Kakinada (JNTU-K) will conduct the Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAPCET) from May 13 to 19. Professor of EEE and Director (Academic Planning) of JNTU-K K. Venkat Reddy is the convener of the examination.

ECET & ICET

JNTU-Anantapur will conduct the Engineering Common Entrance Test (Lateral Entry) (ECET) on May 8. Professor of Civil Engineering in JNTU-Anantapur P.R. Bhanu Murthy is the convener.

Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Anantapur, will conduct the Integrated Common Entrance Test (MBA/MCA) (ICET) on May 6. Professor P. Murali Krishna is the convener of the examination.

Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati, will conduct the Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (M.Tech/M. Pharmacy) (PGECET) from May 29 to 31, and professor T. Ramasree from the Department of ECE will be its convener.

Ed.CET on June 8

Andhra University in Visakhapatnam will conduct the Education Common Entrance Test (B.Ed) (Ed.CET) on June 8 and Prof. T.V. Krishna of the Department of Geography is the convener.

Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur, will conduct the Law Common Entrance Test (LLB/LLM) (LAWCET) on June 9, and Prof. B. Satyanarayana of the Department of Mathematics is its convener.

The ANU will also conduct the Physical Education Common Entrance Test (B.P. Ed/UG. D.P. Ed) (PECET). The field test dates are yet to be announced, and P. Johnson of the Department of Physical Education and Sports Science is the convener.

PGCET

Andhra University will also conduct the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (M.A/M.Sc./M.Com etc) (PGCET) from June 3 to 7, and Prof. G. Sasibhushan Rao of the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering is the convener.

Dr. YSR Architecture University in Kadapa will conduct the Art and Design Common Entrance Test (BFA/B.Design etc.) (ADCET) on June 13. Registrar E. Surendranath Reddy is its convener.

