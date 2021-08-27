APSCHE puts ‘erring’ private degree colleges on the mat

Vijayawada

27 August 2021 13:07 IST

Show cause notices issued for not following norms

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has put on the mat certain “erring” private unaided Degree colleges for not following the rule book.

A statement issued by the council Secretary B. Sudheer Prem Kumar on Thursday said show cause notices had been issued to these institutions seeking their explanation within a month of receiving the same.

He said certain private unaided degree colleges were not following norms related to affiliation of the university concerned, while there were others which had not made admissions in some of the programmes for three years.

Prof. Prem Kumar said based on the data furnished by affiliating universities, the council had issued show cause notices to these “erring” colleges and had decided not to allow them to make admissions for the academic year 2021-22.

A total of 40 institutions had been identified as “zero admission” colleges. Of them, six are affiliated to Andhra University, Acharya Nagarjuna University (8), Adikavi Nannaya University (5), Yogi Vemana University (4), Krishna University (13), Rayalaseema University (3) and Vikrama Simhapuri University (1).

Similarly, admissions were not permitted into 454 programmes run by 257 colleges in the State in the current academic year. Of them, 62 programmes run by 40 colleges are under Andhra University, 58 programmes run by 30 colleges are affiliated to Sri Venkateswara University, 42 courses run by 29 colleges under Acharya Nagarjuna University, 34 programmes offered by 15 colleges under Sri Krishnadevaraya University, 54 courses run by 42 colleges affiliated to Adikavi Nannaya University, 24 programmes run by 15 colleges under Yogi Vemana University, 29 courses offered by 16 colleges affiliated to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University, 58 programmes run by 30 colleges under Krishna University, 54 courses offered by 22 colleges under Rayalaseema University and 39 programmes run by 18 colleges affiliated to Vikrama Simhapuri University.

Prof. Prem Kumar said since these colleges failed to maintain standards and did not follow the norms of admission/affiliation, they cannot make admissions into UG programmes for the academic year 2021-22 till the competent authority passed a final order on the written explanation submitted by them. The show cause notices have also been placed on the Council website www.apsche.ap.gov.in.