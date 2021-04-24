APSCHE plans ways to instil reading habit among students

VIJAYAWADA

24 April 2021 00:07 IST

Reviews to be broadcast on YouTube every Friday

Reading is a sure way of boosting creativity and imagination, and it also helps to improve memory, vocabulary and the desire to achieve one’s goals, besides lowering stress levels, said K. Hemachandra Reddy, Chairperson of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), here on Friday.

Speaking after the launch of an innovative practice of ‘Talk the Book’ by the Council on the occasion of World Book Day, in online mode, he said it was unfortunate that a large chunk of the present generation had not been relishing the joys of reading.

Advertising

Advertising

He said as part of ‘Talk the Book’, reviews of good books would be taken up on a regular basis on YouTube. “The idea is to inspire the younger generation to read the particular book after listening to the review, thereby inculcating in them a reading habit,” Mr. Hemachandra Reddy said.

Mr. Reddy said prominent academicians and non-academicians would be invited to review books every Friday from 11 a.m. to 12 noon. Managements of all higher educational institutions would be asked to ensure that their students listen to the book review, broadcast via YouTube. Both Telugu and English books would be taken up for review, he said.

Director of School Education Vadrevu Chinaveerabhadrudu reviewed Toli Upadhyayudu, translated from The First Teacher, a Russian book written by Chingiz Aitmatov. The book speaks about the significant role played by the first teacher in every individual’s life.

Mr. Chinaveerabhadrudu said a good teacher should identify the needs of a student and become his/her role model.