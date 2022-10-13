APSCHE official, British Deputy High Commissioner explore areas for collaboration

British Deputy High Commissioner to Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Gareth Wynn Owen and APSCHE Chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy at a meeting in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Students will benefit immensely from the 10-month long mandatory internship introduced as part of curriculum reforms in the Higher Education sector. The State is moving towards blended mode of learning and the proposed digital libraries in every village will spread knowledge in the interiors of the State, said Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE) K. Hemachandra Reddy here on Thursday.

He was making presentation on the initiatives and achievements of the council in the last three years to British Deputy High Commissioner to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Gareth Wynn Owen, who met Prof. Reddy, and the two discussed the possible areas of collaboration to benefit the students in the State.

Explaining about the Learning Management System (LMS) platform developed by the APSCHE, he said nine lakh students had enrolled on the platform. The Industry-Institute Connect (IIC) portal was created to enable industries to post their requirements and students could connect to them, he said, informing that from this October 1, 3.5 lakh students in the State had started their internships.

ADVERTISEMENT

Impressed by the various initiatives, Mr. Gareth said he was looking forward to collaborating with the APSCHE.

Vice-Chairman, APSCHE, K. Rama Mohana Rao, Director of IIT, Tirupati K. N. Satyanarayana, Director of IIM, Visakhapatnam M. Chandrasekhar, Deputy Head of Mission and Head of Trade and Investment-Department of International Trade Varun Mali, Innovation and Technology Head, Department of International Trade K. T. Rajan, Senior Trade Advisor, Technology, Department of International Trade Piyush Awasthi were present.

Influential Student Award

The Council on Thursday also conducted evaluation for finalisation of the winners of the APSCHE Excellence Awards 2022. Of the total 68 students who enrolled, 13 short-listed students made their presentations in the presence of a jury comprising AP Women Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma, Directors of IIT, Tirupati and IIM, Visakhapatnam K. N. Satyanarayana and M. Chandrasekhar respectively.