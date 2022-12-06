APSCHE launches initiative to provide 30 higher education online courses free of cost

December 06, 2022 07:58 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education signs a Memorandum of Understanding with U.S.-based Saylor Academy

P. Sujatha Varma

The APSCHE is facilitating credit transfer into the revised Choice-Based Credit System being followed in the degree programmes offered by the universities, says its Chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on December 6 (Tuesday) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the US-based Saylor Academy to facilitate free access to more than 30 online courses to students of the higher educational institutions in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

The courses offered by Saylor Academy cater to the skills pertaining to communication, leadership, software engineering, professional development, business administration, economics and political science among other areas.

Saylor Academy is a non-profit educational initiative committed to providing pathways to education and skills to learners worldwide. It offers free and quality college-level online courses, created and reviewed by qualified college professors, who serve as subject matter experts in the U.S.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Besides, the APSCHE is facilitating credit transfer into the revised Choice-Based Credit System being followed in the degree programmes offered by the universities in the State. At the end of the self-paced learning, the student will be assessed without any ceiling on the number of attempts. The pass mark will be 70,” said APSCHE Chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy.

The MoU was signed by Saylor Academy Executive Director Jeffery S. Davidson and APSCHE Secretary Y. Nazir Ahmmed in the presence of Prof. Hemachandra Reddy, APSCHE Vice-Chairman K. Rama Mohana Rao and India representative of Saylor Academy Archana Thakran.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US