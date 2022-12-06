  1. EPaper
APSCHE launches initiative to provide 30 higher education online courses free of cost

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education signs a Memorandum of Understanding with U.S.-based Saylor Academy

December 06, 2022 07:58 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P. Sujatha Varma
The APSCHE is facilitating credit transfer into the revised Choice-Based Credit System being followed in the degree programmes offered by the universities, says its Chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on December 6 (Tuesday) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the US-based Saylor Academy to facilitate free access to more than 30 online courses to students of the higher educational institutions in the State.

The courses offered by Saylor Academy cater to the skills pertaining to communication, leadership, software engineering, professional development, business administration, economics and political science among other areas.

Saylor Academy is a non-profit educational initiative committed to providing pathways to education and skills to learners worldwide. It offers free and quality college-level online courses, created and reviewed by qualified college professors, who serve as subject matter experts in the U.S.

“Besides, the APSCHE is facilitating credit transfer into the revised Choice-Based Credit System being followed in the degree programmes offered by the universities in the State. At the end of the self-paced learning, the student will be assessed without any ceiling on the number of attempts. The pass mark will be 70,” said APSCHE Chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy.

The MoU was signed by Saylor Academy Executive Director Jeffery S. Davidson and APSCHE Secretary Y. Nazir Ahmmed in the presence of Prof. Hemachandra Reddy, APSCHE Vice-Chairman K. Rama Mohana Rao and India representative of Saylor Academy Archana Thakran.

