APSCHE inks pact to launch industry-integrated programmes in IT, electronics

December 22, 2022 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST

Electronics Sector Skills Council of India to set up centres to impart digital skills to students and faculty

To pave the way for launch of new-age industry-integrated programmes in the electronics and IT sectors, the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Electronics Sector Skills Council of India (ESSCI).

In a statement, the Council Secretary Y. Nazeer Ahammed said the partnership would facilitate conducive climate to build focused and advanced digital skills learning programmes, establish skill labs/model training centres/Centre of Excellence in various emerging technologies, conduct faculty development programmes and impart training to students and other identified groups on the National Skill Qualifications Framework (NSQF)-aligned qualifications and certifications.

Academic Officer of the Council G. Srirangam Mathew made a presentation on the initiatives and achievements of APSCHE in the last three years.

The ESSCI officials had a word of praise for the various initiatives of the Council. The MoU was signed by the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of ESSCI and Mr. Nazeer Ahammed.

Faculty programme

Meanwhile, a four-day Faculty Development Programme on the “21 st Century Skills & Teaching Methodologies” organised by APSCHE, in association with Commonwealth Educational Media Centre for Asia (CEMCA), at Andhra Loyola Degree College, concluded on Thursday.

Speaking at the valedictory session, APSCHE Chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy said teachers played an important role in shaping the minds and aspirations of students and to create this positive impact in the students’ mind, “we need to upskill our teaching methods”.

Academic consultant B. Yella Reddy, Principal of Andhra Loyola College Fr. G.A.P. Kishore, corporate master trainer and facilitator from CEMCA S. Dinakar Reddy and others were present.