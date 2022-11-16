APSCHE inks pact for upskilling of 10,000 faculty members in higher educational institutions in Andhra Pradesh

November 16, 2022 09:21 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on November 16 (Wednesday) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Commonwealth Educational Media Centre for Asia (CEMA) Commonwealth of Learning to upskill the faculty in higher educational institutions in the State.

The partnership agreement was signed at the India CSR Summit-2022, New Delhi and the MoU copies were exchanged between the APSCHE Chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy and CEMCA Director B. Shadrach.

Mr. Hemachandra Reddy described the move a ‘game changer’. He said besides upskilling 10,000 faculty members, using COL-Udemy online courses, the partnership would also facilitate classroom-based capacity-building programmes for 200 faculty empanelled by the APSCHE.

Mr. Shadrach and T. K. Kaul, Head, Administration and Finance, CEMCA, said the reforms ushered in by the APSCHE in the last three years were praise worthy.

The APSCHE also signed another MoU with the Management and Entrepreneurship and Professional Skills Council (MEPSC) and it will implement various skill development programmes for degree colleges and other higher educational institutions in the State as part of the partnership.

Col. Anil Kumar Pokhriyal, Director, CEO and Executive Board Member, MEPSC, said Andhra Pradesh was a front-runner in initiating and implementing educational reforms.

Workshop on NIRF ranking

APSCHE Vice-Chairman K. Rama Mohana Rao made an appeal to all autonomous colleges and institutions given ‘A’ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) to participate in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) and work hard to find a respectable place in the rankings.

Addressing a State-level workshop on NIRF ranking for autonomous and NAAC-accredited Engineering and Pharmacy colleges in the State, organised by the Quality Assurance Cell (QAC) of the APSCHE at Andhra Loyola Institute of Engineering and Technology (ALIET) on November 16 (Wednesday), Mr. Rao explained the status of NIRF rankings of the State higher higher educational institutions and said the institutions should understand the NIRF parameters and strive to meet them.

ALIET Director Fr. Francis Xavier stressed the need to maintain quality of education.

Pardhasaradhi Sriram from the Department of Aerospace, IITM, Chennai, was the resource person at the workshop. Academic consultant, APSCHE, C.V. S. Bhaskar was also present on the occasion.