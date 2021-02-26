APSCHE guidelines on allotmentof students in degree colleges

Facility to cancel admission or close unviable programme to be made available on OAMDC portal

The AP State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), which released the final phase of allotments for admissions into undergraduate programmes offered by the degree colleges in the State for the academic year 2020-21 through the Online Admission Module for Degree College (OAMDC) on February 20, has asked managements of private aided and unaided degree colleges and principals of government degree colleges to take note of a few important things.

In a statement on Thursday, Council Chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy said a service in the OAMDC portal through the college login will be enabled to enter the details of candidates who desire to cancel their admissions.

The details should be entered into the OAMDC portal, along with uploading the request of the candidate in a letter specifying the reason. The service will be available on February 26 and 27.

Another service to close unviable programmes and to enable candidates to join in another programme in the college allotted or in another college will be made available in the portal.

Colleges that run programmes with less than 20% of allotments out of the sanctioned intake and do not wish to offer the unviable programmes should exercise their option saying if they are willing to continue or discontinue the unviable programmes on February 27.

The college can then submit a proposal with options on behalf of the candidates allotted in unviable programmes for transfer to another programme within the same college with the candidate’s consent, based on his preference, subject to availability of vacancies in accordance with the merit.

If the programme desired by the candidate is not available in the institution allotted to him, the college can submit a proposal for transfer to another college as per the eligibility.

Mr. Reddy said notification for spot admissions would be given on March 2 and uploading of details of the candidates admitted under spot admissions will be from March 3 to 10.