APSCHE extends last date

In view of the lockdown extension till May 3 and to facilitate the students appearing for various Common Entrance Tests (CETs) in the State, the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has decided to extend the last date for submission of online application without late fee for all CETs till May 7 (Thursday).

In a statement on Wednesday, council’s Special Officer (CETs) M. Sudhir Reddy said students can pay the fee and submit online applications without late fee on or before May 7 for all CETs including Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture Medicine Common Entrance Test (EAMCET), Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (APECET), Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (APICET), Andhra Pradesh Post-Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (APPGECET), Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (APLAWCET), Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test (APEdCET) and Andhra Pradesh Physical Education Common Entrance Test (APPECET).