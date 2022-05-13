APSCHE cracks the whip on erring colleges

They had either failed to obtain affiliation or did not meet required norms

They had either failed to obtain affiliation or did not meet required norms

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has issued show-cause notices to private unaided degree colleges that did not obtain affiliation from the respective university and have also not made admissions in some of the programmes in last three years.

In a statement on Friday, Council Secretary B. Sudheer Prem Kumar said the managements of these colleges were directed to submit an explanation in writing on the failure of the colleges to obtain affiliation or for not making admissions in the last three years, and also for running their institutions without meeting the required instructional and infrastructural standards.

He said a committee constituted by the Council submitted its report on April 7 and based on the report and the documents submitted by the colleges, permission was withdrawn to 24 private unaided degree colleges and 354 programmes (courses) in 209 colleges were also withdrawn from the academic year 2021-22.

While show-cause notices have been issued to 41 colleges for not having affiliation in the last three years, permission was revoked for 24 colleges, and show-cause notices served to 442 colleges for making zero admissions in certain courses in the last three years. The committee has further recommended withdrawal of 354 programmes with zero admissions.

These colleges are affiliated to Yogi Vemana University, Vikram Simhapuri University, Sri Venkateswara University, Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Adikavi Nannaya University, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University, Acharya Nagarjuna University, Andhra University, Krishna University and Rayalaseema University.