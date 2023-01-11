APSCHE appoints convenors for Common Entrance Tests for 2023

January 11, 2023 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has appointed conveners for various Common Entrance Tests (CETs) in the State for the year 2023.

APSCHE secretary Y. Nazeer Ahammed, on Tuesday, said that C. Shoba Bindu, Professor, CSE and Director Research and Development, JNTU-Anantapur, has been appointed the convener of the Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAPCET), A. Krishna Mohan, Professor of CSE and Director- School of Management Studies, JNTU-Kakinada, is the convener of the Engineering Common Entrance Test (ECET) and R.V.S. Satyanarayana, Professor at the Department of ECE, S.V. University College of Engineering, Tirupati, is the convenor of the Post-Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (PGECET).

Professor from Sri Krishnadevaraya Institute of Management, S.K. University, Anantapur, P. Murali Krishna has been appointed convener of the AP Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET), K. Rajendra Prasad from Department of Applied Mathematics, Andhra University, Visakhapatnam is the convener of Education Common Entrance Test (EdCET), B. Hari Babu from the Department of Chemistry, Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur is the convener of LAWCET, P.P.S. Paul Kumar from the Department of Physical Education and Sports Science, ANU, Guntur is convenor of Physical Education Common Entrance Test (PECET), N. Ramanayya from the Department of Mechanical Engineering, Andhra University, Visakhapatnam is convenor of the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET), B. Devaprasada Raju from the Department of Physics, S.V. University, Tirupati, is the convener for AP Research Common Entrance Test (RCET) and Registrar, Dr. YSR Architecture and Fine Arts University, Kadapa, E.C. Surendranath Reddy is the convener of ADCET.